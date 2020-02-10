Report: Greg Olsen to Decide Future This Week After Redskins, Seahawks Visits

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will reportedly make a decision about his future by the end of the week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Olsen previously visited the Buffalo Bills and has visits scheduled with the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks over the next few days.

The 34-year-old also worked as an announcer Sunday for the XFL, calling the game between the New York Guardians and Tampa Bay Vipers.

It appears Olsen is destined for a broadcasting career eventually after providing color commentary for NFL games during his bye weeks the past two years. He also helped with pregame coverage of the Super Bowl.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, he's been offered full-time roles with multiple networks.

However, the 13-year veteran has to decide whether to extend his playing career first.

After a pair of injury-filled seasons, Olsen made 14 appearances in 2019 while finishing with a respectable 52 catches for 597 yards, ranking fourth on the Panthers in each category.

The team announced January the two sides were mutually parting ways after nine years, although Olsen admitted on WFNZ the organization wasn't going to bring him back.

The tight end still apparently has opportunities on the playing field, including with the Redskins where he can reunite with head coach Ron Rivera. The two have worked together since 2011 until Rivera was fired midseason in 2019, but he found a new home in Washington and could bring with him an experienced player from his former team.

Meanwhile, Seattle and Buffalo could provide better opportunities for title contention after each made the playoffs last season.

It leaves Olsen with plenty of options ahead of a key decision about his future.