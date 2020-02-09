Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry's 'Hair Love' Wins Oscar for Best Animated Short

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Director Matthew A. Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the Animated Short Film award for “Hair Love,” pose in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry won an Oscar for his role in the animated short Hair Love on Sunday.

Cherry wrote and directed the film, helping produce it alongside Karen Rupert Toliver.  

Cherry later took to social media to share what was supposed to be his full acceptance speech:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Cherry played collegiately at Akron but was undrafted in 2004. He spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

He notably dedicated the Oscar to the late Kobe Bryant at the end of his speech. The Los Angeles Lakers great also won an Oscar in the best animated short category for his role in Dear Basketball.

Bryant won his Oscar in 2018.

Related

    The 10 Best 25-and-Under NFL Free Agents

    It's not about what players have done throughout their careers. Teams are paying them for what they'll do next 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The 10 Best 25-and-Under NFL Free Agents

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    XFL Has 1st Ejection 👊

    Tap to see Tampa Bay Vipers tackle Ricky Walker get tossed for throwing a punch at New York Guardian OL Ian Silberman 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    XFL Has 1st Ejection 👊

    DraftKings Nation
    via DraftKings Nation

    Lamar MVP Merch Is Here 🛒

    Rep the future of Charm City after his historic MVP season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar MVP Merch Is Here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    XFL Innovations the NFL Should Strongly Consider

    Opening weekend excited fans with a faster-paced, offensive-driven and all-access brand of football. Interest in the product is very real.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    XFL Innovations the NFL Should Strongly Consider

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report