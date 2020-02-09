Patrik Laine's Power-Play Hat Trick, Claude Giroux's 800th Point, Top Highlights

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets right winger Patrik Laine has been one of the most efficient power-play scorers since he arrived in the NHL in 2016.

The 21-year-old Finn showed that once again Saturday, as he racked up three goals on the man advantage in the Jets' 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

With the hat trick, Laine reached 50 power-play goals for his career. Only Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins have scored more in that situation since 2016, per NHL Public Relations:

The milestone everyone was waiting for Saturday was Ovechkin's 700th goal, but he failed to find the back of the net in a 7-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers. Claude Giroux helped the Flyers to earn their 30th win of the campaign by notching his 800th-career point.

The seven-goal outburst from Philadelphia was the highest total of the 12-game Saturday slate that included three overtime contests and the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl joining teammate Connor McDavid in the 30-goal club.

Saturday NHL Scores

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2

Boston 4, Arizona 2

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2

Montreal 2, Toronto 1 (final/overtime)

Tampa Bay 3, New York Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Colorado 2, Columbus 1

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2 (final/overtime)

Calgary 6, Vancouver 2

Carolina 6, Vegas 5 (final/shootout)

Laine Stars in Winnipeg's Victory

The trio of power-play tallies comprised Laine's eighth-career hat trick.

Laine's 21st and 22nd goals of the campaign occurred late in the second period, and both handed the Jets a two-goal advantage at the time.

The Finn completed his three-goal performance, and the scoring in the game, with his third-period tally.

Laine revealed after the game that he was happy the power-play unit gained confidence from its successful day, per NHL.com's Darrin Bauming.

"It's always fun to play power play but obviously more fun when you're scoring," Laine said. "[I] had a good day today. We were getting some friendly bounces, and we were able to bury [them], so hopefully this is good for our power play and gives us some confidence for the future."

The Jets were 3-for-4 on the power play Saturday compared to an 0-for-3 showing from the Senators.

Laine is on one of the best scoring runs in the NHL, as he has eight goals in an eight-game span that dates back to January 19.

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Jets have won three of their five contests, which has put them in second in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Entering Sunday, the Jets, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks are separated by four points.

Giroux Earns 800th Point

The Flyers turned in one of the most shocking results of the night, as they went into Capital One Arena and beat the Capitals by five.

Philadelphia captain Giroux starred, with one goal and two assists. His third-period tally on the power play was his 800th-career point. The 32-year-old ended a 13-game goal drought to help the Flyers to earn points in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Giroux acknowledged the victory, which put the Flyers level with the Carolina Hurricanes on 67 points for the final wild-card position, meant more than the milestone, per NHL.com's Harvey Valentine.

"The win feels the best, especially when you come to a building that's really tough to play in, and I haven't been playing that great lately," Giroux said. "It's good to be able to contribute to a team win, and we have to keep it going."

The Flyers and Hurricanes are one point behind the New York Islanders in the wild-card hunt, while the Florida Panthers are three back and the Montreal Canadiens are six points in the rearview mirror.

Philadelphia has two contests with the Panthers in the next week, as well as a meeting with the Islanders on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Sunday NHL Schedule

Boston at Detroit (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Anaheim at Buffalo (3 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Chicago at Winnipeg (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Colorado at Minnesota (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from NHL.com.