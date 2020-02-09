Serena Williams Upset by Anastasija Sevastova in 3-Set Fed Cup Thriller

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 9, 2020

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of the United States and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia shake hands after Sevastova won 7-6 (5), 3-6 and 7-6 (4) during the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier between USA and Latvia at Angel of the Winds Arena on February 08, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Anastasija Sevastova defeated Serena Williams 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) in Fed Cup singles match play on Saturday in Everett, Washington, to even Latvia's best-of-five qualifier-round matchup with the United States at 2-2.

Per Tim Booth of the Associated Press, Williams was previously 14-0 in Fed Cup singles play since 1999, when she first participated in the event.

The United States and Latvia will now have a doubles match to determine who advances. Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will represent the United States, while Jelena Ostapenko and Sevastova will go for Latvia.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

