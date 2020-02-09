Serena Williams Upset by Anastasija Sevastova in 3-Set Fed Cup Thriller

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Anastasija Sevastova defeated Serena Williams 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) in Fed Cup singles match play on Saturday in Everett, Washington, to even Latvia's best-of-five qualifier-round matchup with the United States at 2-2.

Per Tim Booth of the Associated Press, Williams was previously 14-0 in Fed Cup singles play since 1999, when she first participated in the event.

The United States and Latvia will now have a doubles match to determine who advances. Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will represent the United States, while Jelena Ostapenko and Sevastova will go for Latvia.

