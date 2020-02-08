Tom Brady Roasts Peyton Manning on Twitter During Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Football fans should have known better than to think just because Peyton Manning retired that his rivalry with Tom Brady would end.

Instead, it's just transitioned to a different battlefield: social media.

Manning showed off his game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend in California but not well enough to stop Brady from roasting him after he didn't sink his approach shot on the par-five 10th hole.

After Fore Play, a Barstool Sports Twitter account, commented that Brady would've been able to make that shot, the Brady tweeted back: "Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He's had much more practice these past few years."

Brady probably isn't wrong. Following the 2015 campaign, Manning retired from the NFL after 18 seasons and two Super Bowl titles, while Brady went on to win two more championships with the New England Patriots and is expected to play in 2020.

Manning is paired with Luke Donald at Pebble Beach, and the pair is tied for 41st at 11 under after Friday's action.