Tom Brady Roasts Peyton Manning on Twitter During Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 8, 2020

Peyton Manning, left, follows his shot from the 11th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course as his brother, Eli Manning, looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Football fans should have known better than to think just because Peyton Manning retired that his rivalry with Tom Brady would end. 

Instead, it's just transitioned to a different battlefield: social media. 

Manning showed off his game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend in California but not well enough to stop Brady from roasting him after he didn't sink his approach shot on the par-five 10th hole. 

After Fore Play, a Barstool Sports Twitter account, commented that Brady would've been able to make that shot, the Brady tweeted back: "Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He's had much more practice these past few years."

Brady probably isn't wrong. Following the 2015 campaign, Manning retired from the NFL after 18 seasons and two Super Bowl titles, while Brady went on to win two more championships with the New England Patriots and is expected to play in 2020.

Manning is paired with Luke Donald at Pebble Beach, and the pair is tied for 41st at 11 under after Friday's action.       

Related

    Insiders: Where Will Top NFL FAs Land?

    League scouts tell @nfldraftscout where they think Brady, Henry, Clowney and others will end up this spring

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insiders: Where Will Top NFL FAs Land?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    SB Champ Chiefs Leaning into NFL's RB Renaissance

    Stock of the running back is skyrocketing after Super Bowl LIV

    NFL logo
    NFL

    SB Champ Chiefs Leaning into NFL's RB Renaissance

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Patrick Mahomes Likely to Sign New Chiefs Contract After 2020 NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patrick Mahomes Likely to Sign New Chiefs Contract After 2020 NFL Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Eric Weddle Retires After 13 Years in the NFL

    'We had a GREAT RUN ... #BEARDOUT'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eric Weddle Retires After 13 Years in the NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report