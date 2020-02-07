TMZ: Antonio Brown Found Liable for Damage to Miami Apartment in April 2018

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has been found liable for damages to his former Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, condo, according to TMZ Sports:



"Attorneys for the complex claim Brown threw cushions and a vase off his balcony in an April 24, 2018 incident...and trashed his apartment during the fit of rage as well.

"The attorneys say Brown did everything from cracking mirrors, to breaking tables, to staining couch cushions...and they provided pictures to the court of the alleged damage."

The thrown objects reportedly nearly hit a 22-month-old toddler and his grandfather.

Brown claimed that one of his associates was responsible for the damage, but a judge ruled otherwise.

The exact amount that Brown must pay to The Mansions at Acqualina, which is where Brown's former condo is located, is currently unknown.

Brown, 31, has been out of the NFL since the New England Patriots released him in September in the midst of sexual assault allegations.

Of note, former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit Sept. 10 against Brown and said he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

Brown was also arrested, per TMZ Sports, on suspicion of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief after allegedly assaulting a moving company driver. He left jail on a $100,000 bond and a set of stipulations from a judge that included wearing a GPS monitor.

Brown was freed of the ankle monitor and house arrest Jan. 28.