Astros' Use of 'Codebreaker' in Cheating Scandal Detailed in New WSJ Report

The Houston Astros cheating scandal reportedly went well beyond banging on a trash can during home games and instead was used on the road from 2017 through parts of the 2018 season. Details of Houston's "Codebreaker" program were revealed in a new report by Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal on Friday that showed the extent of the team's cheating as well as the depths to which then-general manager Jeff Luhnow was involved.

Accord to Diamond, Luhnow was approached by a team intern in 2016 with a presentation on an Excel-based application that could decode signs from opposing catchers. The program, named Codebreaker, was routinely referred to as the "Dark Arts" among Astros employees, per a previously undisclosed letter MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent to the team.

Manfred had called the cheating scandal "player-driven" in his report on the scheme, however, Diamond's reporting now casts doubts on that notion, demonstrating that Luhnow and the Astros' analytics team were in on the efforts.

Per Diamond, Codebreaker would operate by having someone watch a live feed of games, log catchers signs into the spreadsheet with the pitch that was thrown and the algorithm would break down the correlation between signs and pitches. That later evolved into employees banging on trash cans just behind the dugout to notify batters which pitch was coming. Diamond notes the use of Codebreaker extended to road games as well as home contests.

