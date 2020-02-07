Jessica Mendoza Resigns as Mets Adviser, Won't Return to 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Jessica Mendoza will no longer be a special adviser to the New York Mets.

On Friday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported she resigned from her position with the National League East team. Marchand also noted she will no longer be involved with ESPN's broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball but will remain with the company "doing weekday games, among other things."

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen released a statement saying "We are excited for her expanded role at ESPN and fully understand and support her need to fully invest her time in all the new platforms."

This comes after Marchand reported in January that ESPN was "working toward removing" her from the Sunday broadcast even though she is "expected to be an integral part" of the network's baseball coverage.

Mendoza was criticized for her stance on former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and how he revealed the team's sign-stealing scandal by talking to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

While appearing on ESPN's Golic and Wingo, Mendoza said of Fiers: "To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it's hard to swallow."

Following the criticism, she clarified in a statement that the league "will benefit greatly because this sign-stealing matter was uncovered" and only disagreed with the way Fiers broke the news by talking to the media and not "going directly through your team and/or MLB."

It is notable she was an adviser for the Mets at the time because Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros in 2017, was New York's manager. He and the Mets parted ways following the league's investigation into Houston.

According to Marchand, ESPN did not take Mendoza's comments about Fiers into account when electing to remove her from Sunday Night Baseball, although it "left ESPN executives further contemplating her dual role with the network and the Mets."

The Mets announced they hired the 39-year-old last March to focus on "areas of player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance."

In addition to becoming the first female analyst for a nationally televised MLB playoff game, the California native was a member of the United States softball team that captured gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and silver at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

The outfielder was also named the USA Softball Athlete of the Year in 2006.