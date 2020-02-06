MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Red Sox Mookie Betts Trade 'Not a Certainty' to Be Completed

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The blockbuster trade sending Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is now "not a certainty" to be completed, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The Boston Red Sox are trying to reconfigure the compensation from the Minnesota Twins as part of their three-team deal.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the deal is still "more likely to happen than not" to take place.

It was originally reported Betts and David Price would go to the Dodgers, while the Red Sox would receive Alex Verdugo from Los Angeles and prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Twins. Kenta Maeda would go from the Dodgers to Minnesota.

However, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Boston was "spooked" by Graterol's medical review and that it could hold up the deal. The pitcher has had Tommy John surgery and missed time last year with a shoulder injury.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox now project him more as a reliever than a starter, diminishing his overall value.

Per Passan, the teams could change the players involved or the amount of money changing hands, but the chances of the deal falling apart are "slim."

It now seems there is no guarantee any trade will be completed.

Los Angeles is certainly hoping to come to an agreement with the possibility of adding one of the top all-around players in the sport in Betts. The four-time All-Star won an MVP and a batting title in 2018 before producing an impressive .915 OPS with 29 home runs in 2019.

He's also won four straight Gold Glove awards.

With Price also coming aboard, the Dodgers saw their World Series odds improve from 7-1 to 4-1 after the trade, via B/R Betting.

Meanwhile, Boston wants to make sure it is getting the return it expects.