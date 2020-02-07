2020 NFL Mock Draft: Early Offseason Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

When the Kansas City Chiefs sprinted past the San Francisco 49ers and to the Super Bowl LIV title, the entire NFL officially shifted to the 2020 offseason.

Now, teams can apply what they learned over the past season—in professional and college football—and utilize the upcoming roster-improvement opportunities to position themselves for a shot at the 2020-21 crown.

While free agency offers some quick-fix possibilities, the path to sustainable success involves acing the draft. Step one of that process is finding the right prospect to select.

We're here to help with a look at our trade-free mock first round, after which we'll spotlight three prospects outside of our top five who have superstar potential.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy isn't the biggest or fastest receiver in this class, but he is the best prospect in this loaded position group.

"I've been doing this 20 years and have never seen a more polished route-runner than Jeudy," ESPN's Todd McShay said on SportsCenter (h/t 247 Sports). "He just came in and knew how to run routes and get open ... This is a special group, but Jeudy is the class of them all."

A top-25 recruit in the 2017 high school class, the 20-year-old has been on the NFL radar for what feels like forever. After a quiet freshman campaign to get his feet wet, he exploded as a sophomore with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a follow-up, he totaled another 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 scores this past season.

Jeudy combines the shake to ditch defenders with the burst to turn short catches into huge gains. Other receivers might look more impressive, but none comes in with better film. Put him in an NFL offense tomorrow, and he can be a go-to option right now.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

It feels like an executive could make or break their career with Jordan Love. His college numbers alone point to massive boom-or-bust potential.

In 2018, the 21-year-old totaled a whopping 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions. But this past season, he managed just 20 touchdown throws with an unsettling 17 picks. Granted, his supporting cast wasn't the same, but this shows he isn't always rewarded for the risks he'll take.

Still, his star potential is obvious.

"At 6'4", 225 pounds, Love can make every throw," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote, "and NFL teams are high on his talent. He could be a first-round pick with a strong pre-draft process."

In terms of reputation, there's a gulf between the top-three passers in this class and everyone else. Love seems the likeliest to lead that next tier, and if he finds a way to put it all together, he could eventually emerge as the top quarterback to come out of this draft.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

For all that we've heard about defense winning championships, NFL coaches won't soon forget the way the Chiefs carved up the vaunted 49ers defense in the championship game's final quarter. Given this can be a copycat league, look for clubs to continue investing in offensive weapons.

Luckily for Laviska Shenault Jr., that's the best way to describe him. He can line up on the inside, the outside or even in the backfield, and he's dangerous any time he gets the ball in space.

The 21-year-old's last two seasons at Colorado produced more good stats than great ones, but his versatility is what jumps off the page. He scored 18 touchdowns over his college career: 10 on receptions, seven on rushes and one on his only punt return. (He also only returned one kickoff and took it 54 yards.)

His physical traits aren't elite, but he's good at just about everything. He'll get physical, he'll shake defenders in the open field and when he sees open grass in front of him, he'll hit a second gear and house it.

Pair him with the right play-caller and quarterback, and Shenault could be a No. 1 receiver who makes regular Pro Bowl appearances.