World Series 2020 Odds: Yankees, Dodgers Favorites After Mookie Betts Trade

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers were already a top contender for the World Series, but adding Mookie Betts and David Price has given the team an even better chance at taking home a championship.

The Dodgers acquired the two All-Stars from the Boston Red Sox Tuesday in a three-team deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The move gave Los Angeles two of the best all-around players in the game between Betts and Cody Bellinger, while also adding another proven arm to the rotation alongside Clayton Kershaw. Unsurprisingly, it led to a significant shift in title odds:

After winning 106 games last season, the squad is primed to finally get over the hump to win a championship.

Still, the team isn't the odds-on favorite entering 2020, with the New York Yankees sitting at +350 ($100 bet wins $350) to win it all, per Caesars (via B/R Betting).

The Yankees went 103-59 last season despite being devastated by injuries. With key players like Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton back at full strength, the team should be even better this season, especially after adding Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation.

The reigning champion Washington Nationals aren't quite as high on the list as you might expect at 18-1. While the loss of Anthony Rendon will hurt, the squad showed last year why it shouldn't be counted out.

At 25-1, the Boston Red Sox have fallen a bit without Betts but remain talented enough to compete with nearly anyone in baseball.

Here is a full look at the odds with less than two months until the start of the season.

Full Odds to Win 2020 World Series (via Caesars)