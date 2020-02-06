NFL Mock Draft 2020: Pre-Regional Combine Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The statistics are complete. The game film has been recorded.

All that's left for 2020 NFL draft prospects is to impress scouts one more time on the workout circuit. The results of these workouts might impact draft stocks more than you think (and maybe more than they should).

It seems every year someone drops jaws at the combine with a wild 40-yard-dash time, incredible numbers in the agility drills or a huge total in bench-press reps. After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight three prospects who could wow with their physical testing.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Prospects Who Will Help Themselves on the Workout Circuit

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Clemson Tigers smartly utilized Isaiah Simmons as a Swiss Army knife, deploying him all across their defense. Even amid all the movement, he captured the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

When ESPN's Todd McShay slotted Simmons fourth on his latest mock draft, he called the dynamic defender "a do-it-all linebacker." Even that label feels like it might undersell Simmons' versatility.

"Simmons is what every NFL team dreams of having at its disposal," McShay continued. "He can rush the passer, he can stand up against the run and he can drop into coverage."

As you might expect, Simmons can dazzle in athletic testing, too. He went toe-to-toe with speedy Tigers running back Travis Etienne in a foot race. Simmons was a two-time state champion long jumper in high school. He zipped through a sub-4.4 40-yard dash before playing a snap at Clemson. And have we mentioned he's a 6'4", 230-pounder?

Scouts will either deliver the most glowing reports of his workouts or not be able to read their writing because it's covered in drool.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic breaks down the players with physical tools that stand out even among world-class athletes.

Tristan Wirfs led this season's list. As Feldman noted, the 6'5", 320-pound Wirfs "smashed [the] school record in the power clean by pumping out four reps at 450 pounds."

Wirfs isn't strictly a supplier of strength, either. He also recorded a 35" vertical jump—which would have ranked second among offensive linemen from the last seven combines—and broad jumped 9'5".

He moves well enough to handle either tackle spot, and his size-strength combo makes him a candidate to move inside and maybe blossom as a guard. Anyone who questions his so-so athleticism might forget all reservations as he's blasting through a ridiculous number of bench-press reps.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, B/R's Mike Tanier discussed how the San Francisco 49ers were "poised to become the first great defense of the NFL's second century." But that same unit seemed stuck in the mud as the Kansas City Chiefs raced past them in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 win.

Elite speed can do some magical things on the football field.

Henry Ruggs III has an absurd amount of juice, and he just might break the internet when he lines for his 40. He reportedly ran in the 4.25 range at Alabama's junior pro day last March, per AL.com's Matt Zenitz, and wasn't even impressed with his work.

"I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn't feel like I had a good start," he told reporters, "but after they told me the numbers I was like ... I still feel like I can do better."

History says if Ruggs can improve, it won't be by much. Cincinnati Bengals speedster John Ross III owns the combine record at 4.22 seconds. If Ruggs even nears that number, he'll be the talk of the combine and one of its biggest risers.