Chiefs Parade 2020: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Weather Forecast

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans have had to wait three days since their team's Super Bowl LIV win to celebrate with a parade. But after 50 years, that probably felt like nothing.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs ended a 50-year championship drought by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win the franchise's second Super Bowl title and its first since 1970. It took a fourth-quarter comeback, as Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the final six minutes, 13 seconds of the game.

Now, Chiefs fans will crowd the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday to celebrate with their team, which will take the Lombardi Trophy around the city despite potential wintry weather conditions.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs' upcoming championship parade.

Parade Information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

Weather Forecast: According to Weather.com, the high temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s (degrees Fahrenheit), with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the city of Kansas City revealed the map for the Chiefs' parade, most of which will take place on Grand Blvd. The parade will head south on that street before eventually ending up at Union State, the site of the team's rally.

The rally is expected to start at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and last for about one hour.

The city also shared information on street closures, parking, public safety and more at ChiefsParade.com.

Chiefs fans aren't the only ones who are excited to continue celebrating the championship victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, shared his excitement on Twitter on Tuesday:

Even though there is snow in the forecast, there was never consideration to postpone the parade, according to KSHB 41 Action News.

"Chiefs fans are used to tailgating in the cold and being outside in the cold," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, per KSHB. "I would suggest winter boots and not tennis shoes. I would say as long as you dress in layers, you'll be OK."

According to KSHB, there are expected to be more than 1 million people in downtown Kansas City for the parade.

It should be an exciting day, especially after the Chiefs were so close to winning the Super Bowl in past years. In the 2018 season, they reached the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Patriots in overtime.

This postseason, Kansas City had to come from behind in all three of its victories over Houston, Tennessee and San Francisco. And despite there being times when it looked like the Chiefs' Super Bowl title drought would extend another year, they prevented that from happening.