Brawl Between Alabama State-Texas Southern Women's CBB Teams Caught on Video

Lance King/Getty Images

The Alabama State and Texas Southern women's basketball teams engaged in a massive brawl at the end of their game on Monday, per TMZ Sports.

Twitter user @jayv2truu captured video of the incident, which took place following Texas Southern's 81-54 win over Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup.

Members of both teams threw haymakers as a mass of people moved into a scorer's table, nearly knocking it over. Eventually, coaches and security personnel helped break up the fight.

ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and ASU Athletic Director Jennifer Lynne Williams both issued statements on Tuesday.

"I am extremely disappointed by the behavior of our women athletes at the end of their game against Texas Southern University," Ross said in part. "Alabama State University has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior."

"The conduct of a few of our women's basketball players at the end of the game was unacceptable," Williams' said. "That type of behavior is not a true reflection of who we are at Alabama State University. We have begun the necessary steps to review all of the footage from the event, along with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to determine the appropriate action necessary."

Wiliams then apologized to Texas Southern, the SWAC and Texas Southern fans "for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team."

As of Tuesday evening, no suspensions or any other punishments had yet been announced by either school or the SWAC. However, that seems inevitable after an ugly fight involving no fewer than 10 players.