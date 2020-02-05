2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Offseason

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Entering OffseasonFebruary 5, 2020
The 2020 NFL offseason is here, and with it comes a wave of optimism over the football world.
Difference-making reinforcements are coming on draft night. We might not know which ones they are or where they'll land yet, but their arrival is imminent.
The Kansas City Chiefs don't win it all without investing the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft in Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers probably don't make the championship round without landing Nick Bosa as last summer's second overall selection.
Most draft picks may not make such a sudden, dramatic impact, but franchises (and fanbases) know their fortunes can change with a single trip to the podium.
After running through our most recent mock first round, we'll examine three sleeper prospects with fortune-changing potential.
NFL Mock Draft 2020
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
It's hard to envision a scenario in which Jordan Love soars to the top of this incoming rookie class as a first-year player. But if he's given time to develop—say, while backing up Jacoby Brissett—then he has a chance to tap into his tremendous potential.
His battles with inconsistency neared a boiling point in 2019, when he nearly had as many interceptions (17) as touchdowns (20). But flash back just one year prior (when he had more help around him), and he engineered a statistically ridiculous season with 3,567 passing yards, 8.6 yards per pass attempt and 39 total touchdowns against just six interceptions.
"Love isn't without his warts, but he possesses a high-level physical skill set and peaks on tape that reveal the ceiling of a potential dynamic NFL starting quarterback," The Draft Network's Joe Marino wrote. "His arm talent and mobility is perfect for the trends of today's NFL, and there is no limitations to what he can do on the field."
The 21-year-old's draft stock is all over the place. While we slot him 13th overall, he doesn't crack the first round of the most recent mock from ESPN's Todd McShay.
Maybe Love's present imperfections scare off possible suitors, but forward-thinking drafters might be rewarded down the line for making a bold decision on draft night.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
"Speed kills in this game," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters before the season. "If you've got it, you're in the advantage."
Kansas City clearly had loads of it, and San Francisco could only contain it for so long. Well, Henry Ruggs III is just waiting for his chance to electrify an NFL offense.
"Ruggs...is a human torch," McShay wrote. "He could run in the 4.2s at the combine."
Pair the 21-year-old with a big-armed passer, and explosive plays are bound to happen. He caught 98 passes over the past three seasons at Alabama. His average reception spanned 17.5 yards, and 24 of those receptions (nearly a quarter) reached the end zone.
K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
Remember what we just said about speed? While it might be most obviously seen at the wide receiver position, it's arguably most impactful coming off the edge of the defensive front.
In this pass-heavy league, defenses need to disrupt the offense's timing. With more mobile quarterbacks seeming to surface by the year, defenders also need the wheels to chase them down.
K'Lavon Chaisson has it in spades.
"This dude has rocket shoes, a jet pack or something else strapped on him," The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs wrote. "Explosiveness is top shelf and on reps where he's pressing for the edge he'll command length and clean feet to challenge him."
If Chaisson develops more block-shedding maneuvers, he could be a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks and the catalyst for a good-to-great NFL defense.
