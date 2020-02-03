Ron Rivera on Trent Williams' Future with Redskins: 'He's Still Our Guy'

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera still has hope that Trent Williams will play for the organization next season.

In an interview with Redskins Nation's Larry Michael, Rivera said Williams is "still our guy" and he hopes to bring him in for a conversation about his future.

"We got to get Trent in, we got to sit him down, see where he is, see how he is, healthwise too. We have not really had the contact we need to have to know," he added.

Williams sat out the first two months of the 2019 season while holding out hope for a trade.

He returned to the team Oct. 29 ahead of the trade deadline, but one week later his season officially came to an end when the team placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list after he couldn't pass a physical because of discomfort wearing his helmet.

Two days after returning to the team, Williams told reporters, "I almost lost my life" after being diagnosed with cancer in the offseason. He said Washington's medical staff first discovered a cancerous growth six years ago but told him it as a minor issue.

"I was told it was something minor, so I didn't really question it," Williams said of the team's initial assessment. He added, "The diagnosis that they gave me in the beginning, they kind of underestimated it."

Williams also said at the time "there's no trust" with the organization.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates, Washington was also refusing to pay Williams' remaining $5.1 million base salary after placing him on the non-football injury list.

Williams told USA Today's Mike Jones that "the bridge has definitely been burned" with the Redskins.

It's unclear if Rivera's hiring could change Williams' opinion of the organization. He is under contract through 2020 with a $12.5 million base salary.

Williams has spent his entire career with the Redskins since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2010. He has appeared in 120 games with seven Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons from 2010 to 2018.