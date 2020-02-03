Marco Gonzales, Mariners Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $30M

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that they agreed to a four-year contract extension with starting pitcher Marco Gonzales.

The extension begins in the 2021 season and is reportedly worth $30 million, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

"Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future."

Gonzales, 27, was 16-13 last season with a 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 203 innings. He's now made 63 starts in the past two seasons, with 292 strikeouts in that span, emerging as a top option for the Mariners' rotation.

On Monday, he spoke about signing the extension and remaining with the Mariners:

"This is truly an exciting day for me and my family. We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true. This organization has a vision for winning a championship, and I am honored to be a part of their plans. This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride."

Mariners outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez congratulated Gonzales on Twitter:

Gonzales was one of the players to survive the team's rebuilding efforts. As Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported, "When the Mariners were busy shipping away tradeable players with any sort of value in the search of young talent as part of their 'step-back' rebuild plan, left-hander Marco Gonzales was one of the few that they decided to keep around."

Now, he'll be a pillar for the team's rotation for the next half-decade.