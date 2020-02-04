NFL Mock Draft 2020: Prospects Who Will Shape Complexion of 1st Round

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Most NFL drafts don't start at the top.

OK, we know that sounds funky, but hear us out. Usually, the No. 1 pick is known way in advance of the actual selection. For anyone who watched either (or both) Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterbacks this season, you don't need sourced reports to know which name will be called first.

Some years, like this one, the sure things (or at least strong possibilities) extend beyond the first selection. We'll concede anything is possible, but it would be shocking to see Chase Young slip past No. 2.

But that's it for the certainties, which means this draft board could go any number of different directions. A handful of prospects we'll determine which directions those are. Below, we'll lay out our latest mock draft, then focus on three of those prospects.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Prospects Who Will Shape Complexion of 1st Round

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If Tua Tagovailoa doesn't dislocate his hip in mid-November, is he the one holding the top spot on every mock draft? That's impossible to say, but clearly that injury changed much of the discussion around this draft.

As B/R's Matt Miller explained, the results of Tagovailoa's medical reports could nudge him near the top of the board or lead to a precipitous fall:

"Tua's stock could be much higher or much lower than this in late April. He's coming off a hip surgery that needs time to be evaluated. He's expected to be able to work out and throw for teams before the draft, but how his medical reports come back to teams at the NFL Scouting Combine (late February)—and then, if needed, the medical rechecks in early April—will determine whether teams like Tua's long-term health."

A healthy Tagovailoa is the type of prospect teams trade a ton to go get. And with the quarterback positions set for the Lions and Giants, you can imagine there's an opportunity for someone to move up as high as No. 3 if needed.

If there are red flags, though, that could spark bidding wars for the other quarterbacks in this draft. Suddenly, Justin Herbert might be the only other top-10 prospect available, although the scarcity could even prop up Jordan Love or Jacob Eason into that mix.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

How early is too early to select a wide receiver? That's a debate many teams will have regarding Jerry Jeudy.

This draft class is loaded at the position, but Jeudy is the clear-cut cream of the crop. He has everything teams want in a top target, save perhaps for elite size (though he's hardly small at 6'1" and 192 lbs). He is a tremendous route-runner who has the burst to blow past defenders deep and the shake to separate on short and intermediate plays.

He caught 145 passes the past two seasons, 24 of which were touchdowns. His average reception spanned 17.1 yards. He will electrify an offense, and given his polish, he'll do it sooner than later.

So, again, when do teams pounce on a talent like that? He's the No. 3 prospect on Miller's big board but only the No. 12 pick in his latest mock draft.

Jeudy feels like he belongs in the discussion at No. 3 if Detroit doesn't trade down. Both Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are entering the final years of their contracts, and the Lions may not want to pay both. If Jeudy gets past No. 3, the Cardinals, Jets, Colts and Eagles are among the teams who might be motivated to move up and grab him.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State and Jacob Eason, QB, Washington



It's fair to characterize this quarterback class as three top prospects and then the rest, but that doesn't change the fact there are more than three clubs with quarterback vacancies now or in the near future.

Will all of those teams really practice patience? Or might one fall in love with a passing prospect and take him higher than most imagine?

Given the current obsession with passing, it's easy to assume the latter. Could a scout become infatuated with Jordan Love and his wealth of physical tools? Absolutely. Might another became enamored with Jacob Eason's rocket arm? You bet.

When you don't have an obvious plan for the present or future at the position, everything can look tempting. The Raiders could be in the market for a Derek Carr upgrade. The Colts might think they can do better than Jacoby Brissett. The Buccaneers may not be able to stomach another Jameis Winston interception. The Titans might want an upgrade over Ryan Tannehill. The Patriots could (should?) be thinking about their post-Tom Brady plan.

There are enough landing spots to imagine Love or Eason sneaking into the top 10, but there are enough question marks about them as prospects to see one or both still on the board when the first round closes.