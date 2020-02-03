49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Seen by 102M Viewers; 10th Most-Watched in History

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

About 102 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, according to Fox Sports PR.

The total includes audiences from Fox and Fox Deportes on television as well as NFL and Verizon digital properties, making it the 10th-most watched Super Bowl in history.

Though the NFL title game had been on a ratings decline in the past few years, the game was up one percent on Fox compared to last year's battle between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, according to Eric Fisher of SportBusiness Group.

Unsurprisingly, the ratings were extremely high in Kansas City for the team's first Super Bowl in 50 years. The game produced a 62.6 percent rating in the city's market during the final 15 minutes, with 97 percent of televisions locked into the action, per Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports.

An exciting game featuring many of the league's brightest young stars, including Patrick Mahomes and Nick Bosa, was apparently a good formula for high viewership for Fox and the NFL.