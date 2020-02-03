49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Seen by 102M Viewers; 10th Most-Watched in History

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

About 102 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, according to Fox Sports PR. 

The total includes audiences from Fox and Fox Deportes on television as well as NFL and Verizon digital properties, making it the 10th-most watched Super Bowl in history.

Though the NFL title game had been on a ratings decline in the past few years, the game was up one percent on Fox compared to last year's battle between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, according to Eric Fisher of SportBusiness Group.

Unsurprisingly, the ratings were extremely high in Kansas City for the team's first Super Bowl in 50 years. The game produced a 62.6 percent rating in the city's market during the final 15 minutes, with 97 percent of televisions locked into the action, per Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports.

An exciting game featuring many of the league's brightest young stars, including Patrick Mahomes and Nick Bosa, was apparently a good formula for high viewership for Fox and the NFL.

Related

    Is This the Dawn of a Chiefs Dynasty?

    @MikeTanier says KC could be the NFL's version of the Golden State Warriors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is This the Dawn of a Chiefs Dynasty?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    New 7-Round NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout has predictions for every pick of the 2020 draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New 7-Round NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Wants to Be in KC 'A Long Time' Amid Contract Talks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Wants to Be in KC 'A Long Time' Amid Contract Talks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar MVP Merch Is Here 🛒

    Rep the future of Charm City after his historic MVP season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar MVP Merch Is Here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP