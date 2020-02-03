Colin Kaepernick Helps Serve Meals, Clothing to Needy on Super Bowl Sunday

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick spent Super Bowl Sunday serving meals at a homeless shelter and providing underprivileged people with clothing.

TMZ Sports reported Kaepernick made his way across New York City, first stopping at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem for a tour before going to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens.

Kaepernick partnered with Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and 100 Suits for 100 Men to give clothing to people in need looking for work. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback then helped LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers to serve food.

Kaepernick's Instagram story was filled with reposts of people boycotting the Super Bowl, which featured his former team losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32-year-old has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season due in large part to his protests of police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem.

One repost took a shot at Jay-Z, who sat down (along with wife Beyonce and their daughter) during the playing of the national anthem Sunday. Jay-Z, who partnered with the NFL last year, recently said people are "past" kneeling as a form of protest.

Kaepernick and Reid settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL last year.