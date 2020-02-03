Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl Rushing Yards Prop Hits Under Due to Kneel-Downs

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Think the San Francisco 49ers had a tough loss Sunday night?

Try losing a prop bet because of three straight kneel-downs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 44 rushing yards entering the final possession of his team's 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco and proceeded to take a knee on three straight plays. That brought his rushing total to 29 yards, and David Purdum of ESPN noted the over/under line on the signal-caller's rushing yards was bet up as high as 36.5 prior to the game.

"That was close to a six-figure swing [in favor of the house]," Jeff Davis, director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said.

Purdum explained 75 percent of the bets and 68 percent of the money wagered on Mahomes' rushing total in William Hill U.S. sportsbooks was on the over.

At least PointsBet Sportsbook was feeling generous after the game:

Not a bad silver lining for bettors who snatched defeat from the jaws of sure victory.