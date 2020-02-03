Super Bowl 55 Odds: Chiefs Favorites to Repeat; Lamar Jackson's Ravens No. 2

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl next season.

At least if Las Vegas is to be believed.

Caesars Sportsbook released every team's championship odds for next season's Super Bowl LV, and the Chiefs lead the way at 6-1. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aren't far behind at 7-1, while the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers (8-1), New Orleans Saints (11-1) and New England Patriots (14-1) round out the top five.

Here is a look at the odds for the entire league:

Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Packers 18-1

Cowboys 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Eagles 25-1

Rams 25-1

Browns 25-1

Vikings 25-1

Chargers 30-1

Raiders 30-1

Texans 30-1

Titans 30-1

Bills 30-1

Bears 30-1

Colts 35-1

Falcons 40-1

Buccaneers 50-1

Cardinals 60-1

Jets 60-1

Jaguars 75-1

Broncos 75-1

Dolphins 100-1

Giants 100-1

Lions 100-1

Panthers 100-1

Redskins 200-1

Bengals 200-1

Bettors may want to wait for decisions from Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady regarding their immediate futures heading into the offseason before backing their squads.

What's more, there isn't much faith potential No. 1 pick Joe Burrow can engineer an incredible one-season comeback for the Cincinnati Bengals given their 200-1 odds.

It's no surprise the Chiefs are on top. Patrick Mahomes, who won Super Bowl MVP in Sunday's 31-20 victory over the 49ers, is just 24 years old. As long as he's under center, it will be difficult to top Kansas City in a one-game playoff.

Jackson and the Ravens never got the opportunity to try this season even though they were the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Tennessee Titans upset Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Round and then lost to the eventual champion Chiefs in the conference title game.

Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP and Jackson, 23, won the league MVP. An AFC Championship Game showdown may be in store given these odds.