Richard Sherman: 49ers Still Have 'Great Defense' Despite Super Bowl 'Mistakes'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers allowed 21 points in the final nine minutes of their 31-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After the game, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told reporters that his team still has a "great defense" despite some costly "mistakes."

"We're still a great defense. Just didn't execute our game," Sherman said. "... It was just mistakes—self-inflicted."

The 49ers defense was exceptional for much of the year, allowing the eighth-fewest points in the NFL and finishing second in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric.

Sherman, who earned his fifth Pro Bowl honor this year, played a big part in that effort.

      

