Richard Sherman: 49ers Still Have 'Great Defense' Despite Super Bowl 'Mistakes'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers allowed 21 points in the final nine minutes of their 31-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After the game, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told reporters that his team still has a "great defense" despite some costly "mistakes."

"We're still a great defense. Just didn't execute our game," Sherman said. "... It was just mistakes—self-inflicted."

The 49ers defense was exceptional for much of the year, allowing the eighth-fewest points in the NFL and finishing second in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric.

Sherman, who earned his fifth Pro Bowl honor this year, played a big part in that effort.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.