Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Review, Fantasy Stats and Highlights

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are NFL champions. Patrick Mahomes guided the franchise past the San Francisco 49ers for a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.

And, fittingly, the Chiefs required another comeback.

Trailing 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas City ripped off 21 straight points to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes tossed two touchdowns during that span, including the go-ahead score to Damien Williams. After the Niners turned the ball over on downs, Williams provided a game-sealing 38-yard touchdown.

As the 50-year streak ended, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also celebrated the first Super Bowl win of his terrific career. He's collected the seventh-most wins in NFL history but, prior to Sunday's triumph, hadn't won a title.

We're taking a look back at the Chiefs' memorable victory, using a fantasy football perspective to guide the recap. All fantasy scoring reflects a points-per-perception (PPR) format.

Fantasy Stats

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB: 20-of-31, 219 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT; 2 CAR, 2 YDS (10 FFP)

Raheem Mostert, RB: 12 CAR, 58 YDS, 1 TD; 1 REC, 2 YDS (13 FFP)

Kyle Juszczyk, RB: 3 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD (12.9 FFP)

Deebo Samuel, WR: 5 REC, 39 YDS; 3 CAR, 53 YDS (14.2 FFP)

George Kittle, TE: 4 REC, 36 YDS (7.6 FFP)

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, QB: 26-of-42, 286 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT; 9 CAR, 29 YDS, 1 TD (26.34 FFP)

Damien Williams, RB: 17 CAR, 104 YDS, 1 TD; 4 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD (32.3 FFP)

Tyreek Hill, WR: 9 REC, 105 YDS (19.5 FFP)

Sammy Watkins, WR: 5 REC, 98 YDS (14.8 FFP)

Travis Kelce, TE: 6 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD; 1 CAR, 2 YDS (16.5 FFP)

Super Bowl LIV Highlights

After the 49ers took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Kansas City responded with a short touchdown run from Mahomes. However, the drive featured a fourth-down conversion via a play the Chiefs gleaned from the 1948 Rose Bowl.

"It's just a play that we've been working and wondering when we can polish it off," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, per James Palmer of NFL Network. "It was fun to watch."

On the next drive, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones bulldozed the pocket and pressured Jimmy Garoppolo into a terrible decision. He lofted an aimless pass that Kansas City intercepted, and the offense turned the takeaway into a field goal.

However, the Niners recovered nicely and waltzed down the field to even the score at 10. Kyle Juszczyk capped the seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown catch.

The teams headed to the locker room in a 10-10 tie. The halftime show featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Over the next four possessions, the Niners took control. Robbie Gould kicked a field goal on the opening drive before Mahomes threw an interception. San Francisco capitalized on the takeaway with a Raheem Mostert touchdown and ended a promising Kansas City drive thanks to another interception.

Even as San Francisco's drive ended with a punt, the Chiefs trailed 20-10 with 8:33 remaining in regulation. They had no margin for error.

And didn't make any more mistakes.

The game-changing play was a 3rd-and-15 that Mahomes and Tyreek Hill turned into a 44-yard reception.

Four snaps later, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown. Then, the defense forced a three-and-out. Mahomes and Co. marched down the field, and the Chiefs took a 24-20 lead thanks to Damien Williams' five-yard touchdown catch.

San Francisco had plenty of time with 2:24 left, but the drive stalled once the Niners reached midfield. Still, they had all three timeouts to stop the clock after a turnover on downs.

Williams ensured it wouldn't matter.

While the Chiefs simply needed a first down to seal the victory, he accomplished that and more. Williams scampered 38 yards for a touchdown and 31-20 advantage.

San Francisco's final possession ended with Garoppolo throwing his second interception of the game. Kendall Fuller's pick removed any minimal doubt of the final result.

The celebrations officially began as Mahomes, the game's MVP, burned the remaining time with three kneel-downs and a downfield heave. Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

