Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Reaction to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Performance

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

By the time Shakira and Jennifer Lopez had finished their scorching Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance Sunday night, it was amazing that the turf beneath their stage wasn't signed to the bedrock.

With killer dance moves, barely-there costumes and plenty of Latin flair, the two veteran entertainers managed to make viewers everywhere forget about football for a few minutes.

Joined by rapper Bad Bunny, the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami marked the first all-Latin lineup in the event's history and the first Latina headliner since Gloria Estefan in 1999.

It was also the first time in recent memory we've seen all-female headliners. But with lackluster performances from Maroon 5 last year and Justin Timberlake the year before that, it was time to shake—literally—things up a bit.

Coming out first, Shakira had the task of warming up the crowd prior to Lopez's performance, but don't call her an opener. The 43-year-old singer was as sharp as she's ever been, dishing out kicks, twists and spins that most women half her age wouldn't be able to execute.

Shakira covered all her hits, opening with "She Wolf" before launching into "Empire" with a Led Zeppelin "Kashmir" transition. Then came crowd-pleaser "Whenever, Wherever," which no doubt had Super Bowl party-goers across the world singing along.

Shakira had what was perhaps the most meme-able moment of the night (but also an important one) when she had a zaghrouta for the camera, which confused some viewers but educated others:

J Balvin joined Shakira for "I Like It," and she ended on "Chantaje" and, of course, "Hips Don't Lie."

That was Lopez's cue to enter.

She opened the show draped against a glowing pole, no doubt a nod to her recent turn as an exotic dancer in Hustlers. Later in the show, she actually showed off her moves, honed through hours of training per day, on a pole.

Opening with "Jenny from the Block," Lopez strung together her biggest hits, including "Ain't It Funny," "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," "Booty" (with Bad Bunny), "Mi Gente" and "On the Floor" before being rejoined by Shakira. To start "Let's Get Loud," Shakira played drums, and the two were joined by Emme and the children's choir.

In a fitting choice that highlighted the global nature of this year's Super Bowl, the two ended on Shakira's 2010 World Cup hit, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

No one was prouder of Lopez than her partner, Alex Rodriguez, who selfied from the crowd:

Indeed, it was a family affair, with Lopez's daughter, Emme, joining her mom onstage to sing "Born in the USA" before the arrival of the children's chorus.

Lopez and Shakira made a subtle but profound statement about the humanitarian crisis at the border when the children, who had been sitting in illuminated "cages" on the field, emerged to join in the chorus.

There was a lot to unpack in this year's halftime show, which was about so much more than booty shaking.

Unlike performances of years past that have been immediately forgettable, expect everyone you know to be discussing this one throughout the week.