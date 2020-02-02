Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts to J.Lo, Shakira Performance

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just turned in perhaps the most fun Super Bowl halftime show in history at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Working through a medley of their biggest hits at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the two pop icons kept things uptempo and happy as they ran through an exhausting amount of choreography while being joined by Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. While many Super Bowl halftime shows polarize fans, this was an almost universally praised set on social media.

Shakira opened the performance with her hit "She Wolf" before transitioning through her other songs, including "Hips Don't Lie."

When Lopez came out, she was joined by a dance crew that took her through an uplifting and high-octane set. She was also joined by her daughter, Emme, in the most touching part of the set.

It's a halftime show that certainly won't be forgotten by anyone anytime soon.

Related

    1st Fullback TD in Super Bowl Since 2002 🤯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1st Fullback TD in Super Bowl Since 2002 🤯

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Fan Sleeping at Super Bowl 🤔

    We hope this guy didn't miss Mahomes' first career Super Bowl touchdown 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fan Sleeping at Super Bowl 🤔

    karisamaxwell
    via Twitter

    Pats Would Pay Brady $30M/Year

    • NE willing to give QB 'in excess of $30 million' per year • Brady wants more money spent on offensive weapons (Rap)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Would Pay Brady $30M/Year

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Lobbying for Behind-the-Back Pass to Be Added to Offense

    Could we see it today on the biggest stage? 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Lobbying for Behind-the-Back Pass to Be Added to Offense

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report