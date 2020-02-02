Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts to J.Lo, Shakira Performance

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just turned in perhaps the most fun Super Bowl halftime show in history at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Working through a medley of their biggest hits at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the two pop icons kept things uptempo and happy as they ran through an exhausting amount of choreography while being joined by Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. While many Super Bowl halftime shows polarize fans, this was an almost universally praised set on social media.

Shakira opened the performance with her hit "She Wolf" before transitioning through her other songs, including "Hips Don't Lie."

When Lopez came out, she was joined by a dance crew that took her through an uplifting and high-octane set. She was also joined by her daughter, Emme, in the most touching part of the set.

It's a halftime show that certainly won't be forgotten by anyone anytime soon.