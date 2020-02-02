Super Bowl Quarter Score 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs 2nd-Quarter Update and Recap

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied halfway through Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Both teams head into halftime with 10 points apiece.

The Chiefs started the second quarter on defense with a 7-3 lead over the 49ers after Patrick Mahomes logged the first touchdown on a one-yard run.

The 49ers couldn't answer the Chiefs' first scoring drive. To make matters worse, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception. His pass was intended for wideout Deebo Samuel.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones deserves credit for applying pressure before Garoppolo's throw. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off a soft wobbler in his direction. Kansas City would start the next drive on its own 44-yard line.

Kansas City capitalized off the turnover, going downfield into San Francisco territory. Harrison Butker split the uprights on a 31-yard field goal, extending the Chiefs' lead to 10-3.

The 49ers' ground attack started to come alive. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman ripped off consecutive runs for 11 and 17 yards, respectively.

Coleman dislocated his shoulder in the NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers, but he looked fine on this run right up the Chiefs' gut.

Kyle Juszczyk helped even the game with a diving score. It was a Super Bowl statement for fullbacks around the league.

At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs offense looked like a well-oiled machine. Midway through the second quarter, it was the 49ers' turn.

The 49ers attempted another score before halftime. Garoppolo hit running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in stride for a 20-yard gain. Unfortunately for San Francisco, tight end George Kittle drew a 10-yard pass interference penalty. The 49ers kneeled to end the quarter.