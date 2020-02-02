Super Bowl Quarter Score 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs 1st-Quarter Update and Recap

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers called tails and won the coin toss at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, choosing to defer. We'll recap the first quarter from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and take an initial look at arguably the most electrifying quarterback in today's game, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

After a Chiefs three-and-out with their first possession, 49ers returner Richie James Jr. muffed the punt, but he recovered. That may have been a sign of early-game jitters—crisis averted, though.

The 49ers scored the first points on a Robbie Gould field goal. According to SportsCenter, Deebo Samuel had the longest run for a wide receiver in Super Bowl history on that drive:

According to NFL Research, recent history favors the 49ers, who added the first points on the scoreboard.

Mahomes looked to tight end Travis Kelce for a big play down the middle. That play went for 11 yards, and the Chiefs were rolling.

The Chiefs didn't come to Miami Gardens to play it safe. Head coach Andy Reid went for a conversion on fourth down. Running back Damien Williams burst through the 49ers defensive line for four yards to set Kansas City up at the goal line.

The 49ers have to put some respect on Mahomes' ability to run. He kept the ball and hit pay dirt.

The Chiefs tacked on the extra point and finished the first quarter with a 7-3 lead over the 49ers. Toward the end of the frame, Kansas City found its rhythm on offense.