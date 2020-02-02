49ers, Mike LaFleur Reportedly Agreed on New Contract amid Packers Rumors

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur reportedly came to terms on a contract extension recently.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, LaFleur's contract was set to expire before the agreement, and his brother, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, had wanted Mike to join him in Green Bay.

Mike will coach in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after he and the Niners beat Matt and the Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game.

After serving as an offensive coordinator collegiately at Saint Joseph's and Davidson, Mike LaFleur was hired by the Cleveland Browns as an offensive intern in 2014 under then-Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur followed Shanahan to the Atlanta Falcons the following year and served as his offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 until Shanahan was hired as the head coach of the Niners in 2017.

He took on the role of wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2017 and 2018 before acting solely as the passing game coordinator this season.

The former Elmhurst College quarterback has aided significantly in the development of signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who is 21-5 as a starter for the Niners in the regular season and playoffs.

Jimmy G's 2018 season was cut short due to a torn ACL, but he returned in time for the start of this season and excelled in what was his first full NFL campaign as a starting quarterback.

Garoppolo set career highs across the board by completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While Garoppolo hasn't necessarily received as much credit as most quarterbacks would for piloting a 13-3 team due to the Niners' second-ranked defense and running game, he has shown that he can make big throws when he needs to.

Garoppolo attempted a total of 27 passes in the 49ers' playoff wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Packers, but he will likely have to put the ball in the air more Sunday against a high-octane Chiefs offense.

If Jimmy G performs well and helps lead the 49ers to their sixth Super Bowl title in team history, LaFleur will have a significant hand in it.