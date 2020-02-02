Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Prop Odds and Predictions

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The two marquee performers at Super Bowl LIV will be the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, but Grammy Award nominee Jennifer Lopez and Grammy Award winner Shakira will take a portion of Sunday night's spotlight at halftime.

The co-Super Bowl halftime headliners divulged some details during their press conference Thursday.

"The creative process is really intense when it comes to a show of this magnitude," Lopez told reporters. "But we worked together to make this the best show possible. I also think that sports and music are the two things that can join people together in any part of the world, and we have that opportunity this Sunday, and we are going to do our best."

Shakira added: "It's a lot of energy. It's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments."

One of those heartfelt moments is expected to be a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan last Sunday, Jan. 26.

What Lopez and Shakira, who have never performed together, will do beyond that is more of a mystery.

Below are three halftime prop bets to consider ahead of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with odds courtesy of Bovada and SportsLine (h/t CBS Sports).

How Many Times Will Alex Rodriguez Be Shown?

Over: 0.5

Under: 0.5

A-Rod and J.Lo made their presence known in Miami by throwing a pre-Super Bowl party Friday night, and the engaged couple has become synonymous in the public eye since confirming their relationship in 2017. Not to mention, Rodriguez grew up in South Florida before shooting to global superstardom with MLB's Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

More importantly, though, the duo has a precedent for on-camera cameos. Lopez surprised Rodriguez in the booth during an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast last July to present him with a birthday cake:

It is not the norm for a halftime performer's significant other to be shown, but this scenario may be too tempting for Fox's camera crew. Take a chance on the over.

Which Song Will Jennifer Lopez Sing First?

"Get Right": -400

Anything else: +300

Lopez released "Get Right" on Jan. 4, 2005. It served as the lead single for Rebirth, her fourth studio album. The multitalented mogul has dropped three albums since then, but Maroon 5 started with "Harder to Breathe" from their 2002 debut album Songs About Jane last year.

That doesn't mean it's a foregone conclusion Lopez will follow suit and dig deep into her discography.

Justin Timberlake began with "Filthy" off his most recent album Man of the Woods in 2018, and Lady Gaga's first song was "God Bless America" in 2017.

It's possible that Lopez opts to play to the Miami crowd from the jump with Pitbull joining her on their 2011 collaboration "On the Floor," though that would also make for a logical way to end the set.

Despite these odds, "Get Right" feels just as likely as 2009's "Let's Get Loud" or 2018's "Dinero" as leadoff candidates.

Don't commit to "Get Right."

Which Song Will Shakira Sing First?

"She Wolf": -400

Anything else: +300

"She Wolf" was released in 2009 as the lead single and title track off of her eighth studio album. It was successful by nearly every metric, but it doesn't stand out as much as others in her discography.

Shakira is most widely associated with her Grammy-nominated 2005 smash "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean, who has been in Miami for the Super Bowl LIV festivities. Jean repeating Shakira's name in the intro and first hook lends to making an organic introduction for Shakira to join Lopez if the two don't begin on stage together.

The Colombian star also has two World Cup anthems, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" (2010) and "La La La" (2014), to her name.

Where Shakira starts depends on how long she will be sharing the stage with Lopez. The longer her performance, the more room for hits like "She Wolf." But if her set list is limited, it would make sense to go straight to the likes of "Hips Don't Lie" or "Waka Waka."

With so many unknown variables, taking the field seems to be the smarter move.