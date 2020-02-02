Patrick Mahomes Lobbying for Behind-the-Back Pass to Be Added to Chiefs Offense

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has several tricks up his sleeve, but he wants one in particular to be added to his play-call wristband.

NFL Network's James Palmer wrote Sunday morning that "it's not uncommon" for Mahomes to hit receivers with a behind-the-back pass during practices or workouts.

"[Mahomes] tries it all the time because he keeps lobbying for Coach Reid to put it in the system," Chiefs third-string quarterback Chad Henne told Palmer earlier this week. "He tells [head] coach [Andy] Reid, 'I can option this way and then throw it back this way,' and I'm like, 'Ahhh, let's just take care of the ball.'"

"You try not to keep it in practice and have it more on the side," Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka said. "He has an unbelievable ability to manipulate the football. He works it. He tries to tick me off with some of that stuff. If it happened in a game, it better be complete."

Mahomes has pulled off mind-boggling throws during games throughout his two years as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, including a left-handed toss and several no-look passes:

The 2018 league MVP even produced a nonchalant no-looker during practice this week:

As for whether Mahomes might test out a behind-the-back pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson played coy: "I think he's got a little trick up his sleeve, but I don't want to spoil nothing."

The Chiefs will need Mahomes' magic against the NFL's top-ranked defense. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's unit features the likes of newly named Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, former Chiefs pass-rusher Dee Ford and veteran All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Mahomes led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl in 50 years in dramatic fashion, as the Chiefs trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in their divisional matchup but entered halftime leading 28-24 and won 51-31.

That was followed by the Tennessee Titans leading by 10 on two separate occasions in the first half of the AFC Championship Game only to watch Mahomes scramble for a touchdown to take a halftime lead that propelled the Chiefs to a 35-24 win.

Mahomes has thrown for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions on 65.7 percent passing so far this postseason, but he will face his toughest test against San Francisco.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.