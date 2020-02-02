Australian Open 2020 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

TPN/Getty Images

Sofia Kenin will never forget the 2020 Australian Open after she put her name alongside those of the elite figures in women's tennis with her first Grand Slam victory.

Saturday's 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Garbine Muguruza was the culmination of two brilliant weeks of tennis from the American, who blossomed in Melbourne. In the final, she showcased a steely determination to get back into the match and then the skill to take the game away from her opponent.

Here is a look back at Kenin's fantastic run to victory on Saturday and a recap of the prize money details for the competition.

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin Results

Round 1: Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 6-4

Round 2: Ann Li, 6-1, 6-3

Round 3: Zhang Shuai, 7-5, 7-6 (7)

Round 4: Coco Gauff, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0

Quarter-Finals: Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 6-4

Semi-Finals: (1) Ashleigh Barty, 7-6 (6), 7-5

Final: Garbine Muguruza, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Prize Money Details

Winner: $2,853,100 (A$4,120,000)

Runner-Up: $1,430,012 (A$2,065,000)

Full details are available on the WTA website.

Here is a how a brilliant final played out:

Kenin shared her delight at her success via social media on Sunday:

Throughout her run to the final of the competition, Kenin rarely looked flustered in any of her matches.

The only time she was put under significant pressure was in Round 4 against compatriot Coco Gauff, although Kenin was able to outlast her opponent over the course of three sets. Against top seed Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals, she saved two set points in each set before going on to win both.

As such, it wasn't a huge surprise to see Kenin retain her composure on Saturday when she fell behind.

In the decider, she produced some brilliant clutch tennis, most notably when the set was level at 2-2 and she was 0-40 down on serve. She clawed her way back with five winners, and as Jose Morgado of Record noted, that was a crucial spell:

Afterwards, Kenin said that game and the way she fought back will live long in the memory, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

WTA Insider highlighted that the win will also be enough to propel the American into the top 10 of the WTA rankings:

Although it was a day of delight for Kenin, her vanquished opponent will be feeling disappointed.

Muguruza was in inspired form in the first set, but was unable to react to the tweaks Kenin made to her own game in the second and third stanzas. The Spaniard also produced double faults at critical moments in the decider, allowing Kenin to grab the first break and, ultimately, the match.

The Spaniard was unseeded at this competition after a difficult couple of years, but she offered a timely reminder of why she is a two-time Grand Slam champion. With Roland-Garros coming up in May—Muguruza's first major win was the 2016 French Open—she appears primed to challenge again in 2020.