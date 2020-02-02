Super Bowl Odds 2020: Point Spread, Score and 49ers vs. Chiefs Prediction

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Who's ready for the biggest football game and one of the largest sporting events of the year?

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, and either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs will be crowned the NFL champions before the day is over. Super Bowl LIV will be the first time that these franchises have faced off with the title on the line.

Both teams are also looking to end championship droughts. The 49ers' most recent Super Bowl win came in the 1994 season, while the Chiefs haven't won since the 1969 campaign.

Here's a look at the betting information and a prediction for the Super Bowl, followed by a final look at the two teams.

Super Bowl LIV Information

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; over/under 54 points

Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 28

Super Bowl Preview

NFL fans aren't the only ones who are ready for the biggest game of the year.

"We're as ready as we can be," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "We just need the game to get here. It's been two weeks of [practice], and we are itching to go."

Adding to San Francisco's eagerness is likely the fact that many of its players have never participated in a Super Bowl before. This will be the 49ers' first appearance in the game since the 2012 season.

But San Francisco has faced great challenges this season, and it succeeded in most of them during a 13-3 campaign. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers twice, including in the NFC Championship Game, and also own wins over the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, two of the other top teams from the NFC.

The Chiefs will be another tough test, as they went 12-4 during the regular season and have won eight straight games after their first two playoff victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Like San Francisco, Kansas City doesn't have many players with Super Bowl experience. However, its head coach has made it this far before, as Andy Reid led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, which it lost to the New England Patriots.

Even though Reid has never won a Super Bowl as a head coach, he has valuable advice that he shared with his team ahead of Sunday's matchup.

"They're loose, to a point," Reid said, according to Gordon. "They know the job at hand against a real good football team, but at the same time, we try to let our personalities show. That's been an emphasis, and I don't expect them to stop doing that now."

These teams were among the best in the NFL all season, so it should be exciting to watch them face off for the first time this year.

The Super Bowl also has the potential for a lot of points to be scored, with the 49ers and Chiefs both ranking among the top offensive teams in the NFL during the regular season. San Francisco ranked fourth with 381.1 total yards per game, while Kansas City was sixth at 379.2.