NFL Draft 2020: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Once Super Bowl LIV concludes Sunday, the focus of the NFL will turn to the 2020 NFL draft.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is projected by most draft experts to be the No. 1 pick, but there are plenty of unknowns after that. There is a chance three quarterbacks land in the top 10, while a pair of defensive standouts from Ohio State could go in the first five selections.

While Ohio State could dominate the early headlines, a pair of SEC programs are projected to be in a fight for the most first-round selections.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

10. Cleveland Browns: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

13. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert Could Both Land in Top 10

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With Burrow projected to land at No. 1, the rest of the franchises with quarterback needs will have to target Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert out of Oregon.

Barring a change in thinking from the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow will be first off the board, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote in his latest scouting notebook:

"The consensus around the league is that Burrow will go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. You might think it's too early to know that, but it was this time last year when I began reporting that Kyler Murray would be the pick for the Arizona Cardinals."

That leaves the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 as the two teams next in line to bring in a signal-caller.

Whichever quarterback lands with the Dolphins will gain Ryan Fitzpatrick as a mentor, as the 37-year-old discussed during a radio hit with WQAM, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald:

"I've been a lot of places and worked with a lot of different guys. High draft picks, low draft picks, whatever it's been. And for me, the thing that I've learned, the best thing for me to do is to go in and be myself and to continue to show my work ethic and those things and hopefully they rub off on the younger guys."

Since Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the starting job in 2019, he could be viewed as the favorite for the gig in 2020 if the AFC East side does not choose a quarterback.

Tagovailoa pointed out that he will try to "win my medical" at the NFL combine, per the NFL draft's official Twitter account. The southpaw is recovering from a hip injury, and if he can prove to NFL suitors that he is healing fine, there will be fewer concerns about selecting him so high.

Herbert thrived at the Senior Bowl, and by doing so, he moved up from No. 18 to No. 14 in the draft player rankings from ESPN.com's Todd McShay.

"The big quarterback has a huge arm and good mobility, and in that regard he reminds me a little of the Bills' Josh Allen," McShay noted. "There's a whole lot of ability there, but Herbert needs to iron out some decision-making issues."



If the Chargers move on from Philip Rivers or the Carolina Panthers usher in a new era without Cam Newton, Herbert could land in one of those spots.

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein has Herbert going to the Chargers, while CBSSports.com's Josh Edwards has him landing in Carolina.

The mock drafts have not accounted for potential trades that could go down based off the availability of both players.

As long as there is a demand for teams to get younger at the position, Tagovailoa and Herbert should hear their names called early on April 23.

Alabama and LSU Could Combine for 10 or More 1st-Round Picks

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama is no stranger to sending first-round talent to the NFL.

Since 2015, 13 Crimson Tide players have been chosen in the first 32 picks, with three coming in 2019.

A year ago, Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs joined the growing collection of first-rounders to come out of Tuscaloosa. In addition to Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III could be first-round selections in 2020.

Nine Alabama players landed in the top 32 of Miller's latest big board. Eight of those stars will take part in the draft process. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith opted to return for his senior season.

The only program that can rival Alabama's first-round production in 2020 is LSU, which had five players in Miller's top 40.Defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton, edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Justin Jefferson bolstered their respective draft stocks throughout the title-winning campaign.

If the projections hold true in April, close to a third of the first 32 selections could come from Alabama and LSU. Add in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah, and more than 33 percent of the first round could be controlled by a trio of programs.

That would continue the long pipeline of SEC and Big Ten products going in the first round. A year ago, half of the first-round selections came from those conferences.

