Super Bowl Prop Bets 2020: Odds, Box Score, Point Spread Betting Advice

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs enter their first Super Bowl in 50 years as a slight favorite over the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy Reid's team has been on the favored end of the point spread since the matchup was determined January 19, and at the moment, it is projected to win by 1.5 points. The small number could force you to bet the spread based on the team you think will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

San Francisco is more than capable of capturing the title, but it will likely compete as underdogs despite putting up 15 wins. Because they are not favored, the 49ers could carry more betting value as the underdog on the moneyline as well.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Over/Under: 54

Moneyline: Kansas City -122 (bet $122 to win $100); San Francisco +102 (bet $100 to win $102)

Prop Bets: Full list can be found here.

Odds via Caesars.

Point Spread Advice

The spread is so minuscule because of how well both teams have played since the beginning of December.

During that stretch, the 49ers and Chiefs are a combined 12-2, with both of the defeats suffered by the NFC champion. One of the two losses suffered by Kyle Shanahan's team in that span came against the Baltimore Ravens on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker.

The other shortcoming was an upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium that the 49ers put behind them by downing two NFC West rivals in Weeks 16 and 17.

The two offenses have nine 30-point performances each, and their defenses have both limited four foes to single digits. All of the similar statistics make it a difficult game to break down from a straight-up and gambling perspective.

The good news for Chiefs backers is a single Super Bowl out of 53 has been determined by one point. If your wager is based off that historical trend, Kansas City should be in good shape to cover if it wins.

Only five of the Chiefs' 14 victories were by eight points or fewer, with the lowest margin of victory being three points against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

San Francisco could keep the contest competitive, even if it is not ahead, as all three of its losses were by one possession.

The shortcomings at the hands of the Ravens and Seattle Seahawks were by three points, but even then, the Super Bowl spread would have favored bettors who love the Chiefs.

If you prefer the 49ers in the matchup, they are worth the wager on both the spread and the moneyline. San Francisco is 5-3 in one-possession games and owns a defense that forced five turnovers over two playoff contests.

The NFC champion allowed 83 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, and it has four defensive linemen with 6.5 or more sacks. If the defense smothers Damien Williams and puts enough pressure on Patrick Mahomes, it could be the difference-maker.

However, Mahomes has been remarkable throughout the postseason, with eight touchdowns to go along with 615 passing yards. In four career playoff contests, the Kansas City quarterback has 1,188 passing yards and 11 scoring throws.

In comparison, San Francisco counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo has 208 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in his pair of postseason appearances.

If quarterback play is Sunday's difference-maker, Mahomes could give the Chiefs the advantage and their first title in 50 years.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.