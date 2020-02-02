Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2020: TV, Live-Stream Schedule for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs descended on Miami about a week ago, and during their subsequent media obligations and appearances leading up to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, they have exhausted all possible storylines.

We've been over Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's love of Hawaiian shirts. We know that Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones eats Chick-fil-A before every game (yes, even though the chain is closed on Sundays). We heard Tyreek Hill admit he "cracks up every time" Patrick Mahomes comes into the huddle and sounds like a frog (and then attempted an impression). We know all about the Chiefs' potent passing attack and the 49ers lethal run game.

The storylines are exhausted. The stones are all unturned. All that's left to do is play the game and award the Lombardi Trophy for the 54th time.

How to Watch

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5

What to Watch

Technically, this is not a matchup between the kings of the NFC and the AFC.

The 13-3 San Francisco 49ers unseated the Seattle Seahawks to earn the NFC's top seed heading into the postseason; the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs controlled the AFC's top seed for much of the year but ceded it to the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a 2-4 skid after Mahomes dislocated his kneecap.

However, in practice, if not on paper, the Chiefs are the best the AFC had to offer this year, and they made that more than clear as they steamrolled their way through the playoffs, taking down the Houston Texans 51-31 and the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

We can't always say that the Super Bowl features the best of each conference, but this year, it feels true.

The Chiefs are an explosive team, leading the AFC in passing yards. Then there are the 49ers, whose rushing game operates like a greased-up bowling ball bursting through helpless pins. San Francisco averaged 144.1 yards per game in 2019, second in the league behind Baltimore.

In George Kittle and Travis Kelce, both teams have tight ends who have more than 1,000 yards on the season; according to ESPN, this is the first Super Bowl in which that is the case.

Whatever receiving prowess Kittle lends to a run-first team is outdone by the fact that the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill and the better passer in Mahomes.

We often want big games to be a shootout, especially between offenses of this caliber. Too frequently, that isn't the case. That isn't a major worry for Sunday. The Chiefs averaged 29.8 points per game in 2019. That was good for third-most in the league. Just above them were the 49ers, with 30.2.

If you don't have a rooting interest, congratulations. This game will be worthy of watching based on its merits alone. Sit back, relax and watch the 49ers defense try to contain the Chiefs passing game while the Chiefs defense tries to prevent Raheem Mostert from approaching 200 yards on the ground.

Isn't that the way the Super Bowl should be?