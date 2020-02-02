Australian Open 2020 Men's Final: Djokovic vs. Thiem Odds, Live Stream, Preview

Gianni Verschueren
February 2, 2020

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1201983191,1203150052) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and Dominic Thiem of Austria. They will play each other in the Australian Open Men's Final on February 2,2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne,Australia. ***LEFT IMAGE*** MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on day seven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Dominic Thiem of Austria plays a backhand during his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day twelve of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be the favourite when Sunday's final against Dominic Thiem gets under way in Melbourne.

Caesars has handed the Serb odds of -400 (wager $400 to win $100), compared to +300 (wager $100 to win $300) for his opponent. However, Thiem has won the past two meetings between them.

The match won't start before 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast on Eurosport (UK) and ESPN (U.S.). The Tennis Channel will also cover the final.

Djokovic may own the head-to-head advantage, having won six of their 10 career meetings, but Thiem has controlled the past five matches between the two, winning four:

The 32-year-old has been the dominant force in Melbourne for years, winning seven Australian Open tournaments since 2008, and he starts Sunday's final as the defending champion. He hasn't dropped a set since the opening round.

Djokovic has a major advantage in experience, with Thiem losing his previous two Grand Slam final appearances. Both of those came at the French Open, where he also faced someone who has dominated that tournament for a long time:

Thiem has come a long way in the last few years, however. Where he was once a clay specialist who struggled on the biggest stage―he never made it past the fourth round of another Grand Slam until the 2018 U.S. Open―he's now a skilled all-rounder who elevates his play when he faces the best.

Over the last 12 months, he owns winning records against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. The 26-year-old has been excellent with his back against the wall during this latest great tournament run:

All those tie-break situations and the lengthy matches will be a factor, however. Thiem has needed more than three sets in all but two of his outings in Melbourne, spending significantly more time on the court than his opponent. Djokovic also played his semi-final a day earlier, giving him extra time to prepare and rest.

Their recent head-to-head record suggests Thiem has the upper hand, but Djokovic has been exceptional on the Melbourne courts throughout his career. He is also 8-1 in his past nine Grand Slam finals.

