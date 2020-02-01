NFL Rumors: New CBA Contract Expected to Last 10 Years Starting in March 2021

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association are reportedly trying to finalize a 10-year collective bargaining agreement that would begin in March 2021.

Judy Battista of NFL.com reported Saturday that "some benefits" within the new deal would go into effect before that date, which is when the current CBA is scheduled to expire. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the sides "continue to make progress" and "optimism is high" a final agreement will be reached.

One of the most discussed sticking points amid the ongoing talks is the potential for a 17-game schedule. It's an idea the NFL has hinted toward in recent years as a way to drive additional revenue growth, while players and the union have raised questions about safety concerns.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, the team's union rep, said at the Pro Bowl the issue could be the toughest hurdle to jump, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Jenna Laine.

"When I talk to the guys, I don't think many people want to do it," he said. "Really, you talk to guys and I don't think anybody wants to do it. It's going to be very, very tough. I know the ownership's really hard on it. We're definitely talking, trying to figure out what we need to do, how we can make this thing work. It's going to be a process, but 17 [games], that's very tough."

That said, the reported optimism about a new CBA is a welcome sign for football fans after ominous comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on Tuesday.

"People need to understand that it's really easy to call for a work stoppage; it's really hard to win one," he said. "So that's why I started notifying players four years ago about saving their checks, making changes to their debt structure, and the reality is that if we want to hold out and get everything we want, that's probably going to mean a two-year strike."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during his Super Bowl press conference the league was looking toward ways to "reconstruct the season," likely hinting toward a 17-game regular season with fewer preseason games, but he was upbeat about the overall nature of talks.

"We've been having incredibly productive dialogue," Goodell said Thursday. "I think we've addressed difficult issues that face our league going forward. Everyone in the negotiation has worked to try to find solutions."

It sounds like the sides are within striking distance of a deal that would keep the NFL operative through the 2030 season without enduring a strike or lockout.