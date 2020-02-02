Australian Open 2020: Men's Final TV, Live-Stream Replay Schedule

Getty Images/Getty Images

All that stands between Novak Djokovic and an eighth Australian Open title is Dominic Thiem.

The 2020 men's singles final takes place at Melbourne Park on Sunday, and Djokovic is a heavy favourite.

Thiem has played in two previous Grand Slam finals, finishing runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, but Sunday will be his first time in the last two at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is a veteran of 25 Grand Slam finals, experience that should give him a significant edge.

Final Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET/7:30 p.m. local

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Replay Schedule

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Eurosport Player (UK)

U.S. TV Info: ESPN (10 p.m. ET)

UK TV Info: Eurosport 1 (6:30 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. GMT)

Thiem, 26, and Djokovic, 32, have met on 10 previous occasions, and the Serb leads their head-to-head 6-4.

However, five of those victories were in their first five meetings, with Thiem winning four of their past five, including at Roland-Garros in 2017 and 2019.

Clay is Thiem's favourite surface, though, and Rod Laver Arena is Djokovic's domain, a court where he was won seven out of the seven Australian Open finals in which he has appeared:

If he does not win an eighth on Sunday, it will be a huge upset, no matter the fine form Thiem is in. The No. 5 seed has seen off Gael Monfils, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on his way to the final.

Djokovic has beaten similarly impressive opponents, and he was brutal in taking down Roger Federer in the semi-finals:

If he produces the same level in the final, Thiem will be in trouble.

As a huge underdog, though, the Austrian finalist has nothing to lose, which should allow him to play with a freedom that could trouble Djokovic if he is not at 100 percent.

Thiem can take confidence from the fact that he has beaten Djokovic in big games previously, and if he is not intimidated by the occasion, he should prove a worthy challenger for the Australian Open legend.