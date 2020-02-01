Steve Smith Sr.: Jimmy Garoppolo 'Not Even Close' to Top-10 QB Before Super Bowl

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers haven't asked a lot from Jimmy Garoppolo this postseason, leading to questions about his ability to step up under the Super Bowl LIV spotlight on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr., Garoppolo is "not even close" to being in the conversation for top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

"That's not to say that he can't be a top QB one day, but he's not as of February 1, 2020," Smith said.

The contrast between Garoppolo and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a major storyline for the Super Bowl.

Mahomes is 46-of-70 for 615 yards and eight passing touchdowns in playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He's also run for 106 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Garoppolo has only thrown 27 passes in San Francisco's two postseason wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. His eight attempts in the NFC Championship Game were the fewest by a quarterback in a conference title game since Bob Griese threw six times for the Miami Dolphins in 1973.

The 49ers haven't needed to throw the ball because of how effective their rushing attack has been. They have racked up 471 yards and six touchdowns on 89 carries in the playoffs.

There's certainly a strong argument that Garoppolo hasn't done enough between the regular season and playoffs to be considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. This was his first full year starting, and he finished with 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 69.1 completion percentage.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has proved thus far he doesn't need Garoppolo to be elite for the 49ers to win. One more victory will give Garoppolo his first Super Bowl as a starter and the organization its first title since the 1994 season.