Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds, Final Score Predictions

The nature in which the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LIV has led many to believe Sunday's contest at Hard Rock Stadium will be a high-scoring affair.

The current over/under line reflects that at 54 points, which is just a half-point down from the number that has been set for most of the buildup to the NFL's championship tilt.

Kansas City is still a small favorite on the spread, as it has bounced between one and 1.5 points since the matchup was confirmed.

If the final score reflects what the odds suggest, we could see one of the closest Super Bowls in the event's history.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Over/Under: 54

Moneyline: Kansas City (-127; bet $127 to win $100); San Francisco (+107; bet $100 to win $107)

Odds via Caesars.

Final Score Prediction

Kansas City 26, San Francisco 23

The lone championship game to be decided by a single point was Super Bowl XXV, which the New York Giants won 20-19 over the Buffalo Bills.

Since 2010, four Super Bowls had a margin of victory of eight points or fewer, with the smallest difference coming between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Additionally, four of the previous 10 title clashes had a combined score that went over the projected total for Sunday's game.

Those numbers, plus a Week 3 meeting in 2018 between the Chiefs and 49ers, give us a good base of what to expect.

In the 2018 contest, Kansas City rolled to a 38-27 win at Arrowhead Stadium after jumping out to a 14-0 advantage.

The two sides combined for 790 total yards, and Patrick Mahomes stole the spotlight with 314 passing yards and three scores.

To reach Miami, Kansas City put up 86 points in a pair of playoff wins, while San Francisco racked up 64 points.

However, the two defenses could play a larger role Sunday, which could keep the game under 50 points.

Since their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs allowed 15.3 points and 93.7 rushing yards per contest.

Slowing down the 49ers' rushing attack, similar to what they did against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game, could be critical to the AFC champion's success.

If Frank Clark and others do not give up much ground and Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen help with containment from the secondary, the Chiefs could slow down a rushing attack that plowed through the Green Bay Packers for 285 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game.

Since Week 10, Kyle Shanahan's team has forced a turnover in all but one game, and it produced five takeaways versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Packers.

The pass rush led by Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, who combined for 19 sacks, could be effective slowing down Mahomes on occasion.

If the two defenses can at least contain their opponent's offensive strengths, the game could trend toward the under because the total is so high.

The difference-maker could be Mahomes, who owns 11 passing touchdowns over four postseason appearances. He completed 65.7 of his passes in both playoff contests this season, and he tossed for eight touchdowns to a handful of weapons, led by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes has thrown a single interception and been sacked three times over the past four games, and if he remains clean in the pocket for long stretches, he could lead a few scoring drives to put the Chiefs ahead.

