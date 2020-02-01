NFL MVP 2020: Award Candidates, Odds and Predictions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to collect the NFL Most Valuable Player award Saturday.

The only question surrounding the second-year signal-caller's victory is if he will be a unanimous honoree at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Throughout the regular season, a handful of players attempted to challenge Jackson's credentials, but none were as dynamic from September to December.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will likely earn second-and-third-place votes, but the MVP portion of the ceremony should be all about Jackson.

NFL MVP Odds and Predictions

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore (-5000; bet $5,000 to win $100)

Jackson produced 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

While helping the Ravens secure home-field advantage in the AFC, he had nine games with three or more passing scores and six contests with a trip to the end zone on the ground.

A majority of Jackson's peers expect him to win the award, as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford pointed out to the Palm Beach Post's Ryan DiPentima.

"Look at his stats—it's inevitable," Ford said. "He can do it all. I know people talk like he can't throw, but that's crazy."

In a poll of 24 NFL Network analysts, 22 of them named Jackson their MVP, including former NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew and Joe Thomas.

Unfortunately for Jackson, his season did not end in the manner he wanted it to, as the Ravens were eliminated in their first playoff game.

That loss should not take away from the accomplishments racked up by Jackson, who earned Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

If he is named MVP Saturday, he will become the youngest winner since Jim Brown took the honor in 1957.

Jackson will also be the seventh straight quarterback to earn the award. Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were crowned MVP during that run.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle (+1000; bet $100 to win $1,000)

If Seattle finished off the regular season by beating the San Francisco 49ers and earning the NFC West title, Wilson may have been discussed more seriously for first-place votes.

The Seahawks' leader kept the team within one game of San Francisco despite dealing with a wealth of offensive injuries.

By Week 17, Wilson was down his top three running backs and a pair of tight ends, and he still almost led his team to a victory at CenturyLink Field.

In his final five appearances of the season, Wilson did not turn the ball over while throwing for 1,290 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 31-year-old completed the regular season with his third 4,000-yard passing campaign and first since 2016, and he added 342 rushing yards and a trio of ground scores to his resume.

The lone advantage Wilson has over Jackson is he won a postseason contest, as Seattle went on the road in the wild-card round and knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.

That may be enough to garner one or two first-place votes, but Wilson is more likely to receive a bulk of second-or-third-place spots.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans (+3,300)

Despite setting a new single-season receptions record, Thomas likely will not come close to challenging Jackson for MVP.

In any other year, a case could be made to place the Saints wide receiver on top of ballots.

The Ohio State product produced career highs in catches (149) and receiving yards (1,725) and tied his personal best of nine touchdowns.

Thomas was one of the most consistent stars of the 2019 season with 10 100-yard outings and only three appearances under 70 receiving yards.

He also earned nine 10-plus catch performances and was targeted on 185 occasions by Saints quarterbacks.

There is still a chance Thomas earns Offensive Player of the Year, but just like Wilson, he is likely competing for second-place MVP votes.

