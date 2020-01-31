Antonio Brown Apologizes to Hollywood Police for Past Behavior After Arrest

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown issued an apology to the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department through Instagram on Friday.

The free-agent wide receiver posted a photo of Hollywood police officers alongside a lengthy caption that addressed his erratic behavior this month:

"To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the [Hollywood Police Department] Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete [I] can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me.

"Thanks to you all who sincerely accept my Sincere apology. And we must all know that God is a Forgiving God. P.S. The 'PAL' Youth League, I'm looking to working with you all again in the near future."

Brown broadcast a NSFW rant on Instagram Live toward officers and the mother of three of his sons, Chelsie Kyriss, outside of his home Jan. 13.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, "conditionally terminated" their relationship "until the free-agent wide receiver seeks counseling," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 16.

That was followed by the department issuing an arrest warrant for Brown and eventually charging the 31-year-old with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from a confrontation between Brown, his trainer Glenn Holt and a moving truck driver on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 28, Brown was freed from house arrest.

"I put myself in a bad predicament," he said, according to USA Today's Josh Peter. "I'm out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don't make excuses and we're going to make the best of it."

During the NFL's annual state of the league press conference Wednesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that "in Antonio’s situation, I think the first thing for all of us is to think about the well-being of Antonio...you can be assured that the NFL and the NFLPA have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio."

Brown has not played in the NFL since the New England Patriots released him Sept. 20 amid sexual assault allegations, an investigation that is still ongoing.