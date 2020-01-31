Dolphins' Stephen Ross on Tom Brady Rumors: People Need Something to Write About

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Speculation about Tom Brady leaving New England for Miami continues to rise, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is dismissing the hoopla.

Ross appeared to downplay any interest in signing Brady on Friday, saying the team is "building" while seemingly blaming the media for the speculation.

“People are writing about it. People need something to write about," Ross said, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Brady's future is among the most intriguing subplots of the NFL offseason. He will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career heading into his age-43 season. The Patriots have made it clear they want Brady back to finish out his career in New England, but the future Hall of Famer has been more cryptic than committal about his future.

The Dolphins have a number of Patriots ties, highlighted by head coach Brian Flores, who spent 15 years in New England as an assistant. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported there's a belief that Ross will soon sell the team to Bruce Beal, who would then sell Brady a percentage of the franchise.

From a business perspective, that may be an intriguing idea for Brady. From a football perspective, though, there is no reason for him to head to Miami.

The Dolphins essentially stripped their roster bare of any top-flight veterans over the last year in an effort to rebuild through the draft. While the team gradually improved over the course of 2019, it's nowhere close to competing for a championship. Adding a 43-year-old Brady wouldn't do much for a Dolphins team that clearly wants to build around youth.

If Brady leaves the Patriots, it seems almost certain he'd do so with the intention on winning. An ownership stake in a franchise is something Brady could easily consider once his playing days are over without having to play behind a tattered Miami line.