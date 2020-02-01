Australian Open 2020 Women's Final: Kenin vs. Muguruza Odds, Live Stream Preview

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Unseeded Garbine Muguruza takes on America's Sofia Kenin on Saturday in the women's final at the 2020 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard can claim her third Grand Slam title with victory over the 14th seed, while 21-year-old Kenin is into the first major final of her career.

Both players head into Saturday's showdown after impressive semi-final wins. Muguruza knocked out fourth seed Simona Halep in straight sets, while Kenin shocked world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 8:30 a.m. GMT, 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), ESPN (USA)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), WatchESPN (USA)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Kenin 7-5, Muguruza 57-100

Women's Final Preview

The women's final has produced two unlikely finalists in Muguruza and Kenin, and both players have enjoyed some impressive form on their way to Saturday's match.

Only 15-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff has managed to take a set off Kenin, while Muguruza has knocked out top-10 seeds Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Halep.

Kenin was named the WTA's Most Improved Player in 2019 after rising more than 40 places in the rankings and winning titles in Hobart, Mallorca and Guangzhou.

She has also shown she can beat the game's big names. Kenin knocked Serena Williams out of the 2019 French Open, beat Barty in Toronto and Naomi Osaka in Cincinnati.

The 21-year-old has continued her fine form in Melbourne, and her victory over Barty ensured she is the youngest Melbourne finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2008.

Muguruza is the more experienced player and already has two Grand Slam titles to her name. She beat Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open final and Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2017.

The 26-year-old did go on to suffer a slump, dropping as low as No. 36 in the rankings at the end of 2019, but she is enjoying a resurgence after being reunited with former coach Conchita Martinez.

Muguruza has described going deep into the tournament as a "tough journey" after last year's struggles on the WTA Tour:

The Spaniard will play in her fourth Grand Slam final on Saturday, and her experience may give her the edge. However, she will be aware that she lost to Kenin in three sets in the pair's only previous meeting at the 2019 Beijing Open in September.