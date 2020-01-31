Joe Burrow on NFL Draft: I Want to Go to Team 'Committed to Winning Super Bowls'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said Friday during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show his main hope for the 2020 NFL draft is landing with a team "committed to winning Super Bowls."

Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is the early favorite to become the first overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in April's draft.

"You want to go No. 1," he said. "But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls."

                 

