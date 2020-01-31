2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Every Team Ahead of Super Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With Super Bowl LIV mere days away, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers likely have nothing else on their minds. This is the culmination of what has been a remarkable season for both teams, and by Sunday evening, one of the two will be crowned champion.

For the 30 teams not playing in Miami this weekend, this is the goal for 2020 and every other season to follow. For many of them, the 2020 draft will play a big role in getting a step closer to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

For many other teams, reaching the big game next season isn't a realistic goal, but laying for the foundation for the future with a franchise player is. Regardless of where they end up, many of this year's top prospects will one day play on an NFL championship field.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

Though not as prolific a prospect as Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Zack Baun does have the potential to be a playoff-caliber pass-rusher. Baun is coming off a 12.5-sack season and showcased his talent during Senior Bowl Week.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso reported that Baun and Michigan's John Uche flashed the sort of positional versatility that NFL coaches love. He also noted Baun's pass-rushing prowess.

"In one-on-ones against offensive tackles, Uche and Baun threatened the corner with speedy outside rushes, and the Wisconsin stat-sheet filler demonstrated an awesome swim in to beat a blocker to the inside," he wrote.

Pass-rushers are always in demand, but teams may be even keener to add one after watching Nick Bosa help the 49ers defense plow its way into the Super Bowl. Baun will be high on a lot of draft boards heading into February's scouting combine.

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Another premier pass-rushing prospect, Alabama's Terrell Lewis is going to command plenty of attention during the draft process.

A bit on the unpolished side, Lewis has overcome his unrefined technique with raw athletic ability. In 2019, he amassed 6.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller listed Lewis as his top 3-4 edge-rusher heading into the final month of the season.

Some teams may question Lewis' decision to skip the Citrus Bowl game against Michigan, but he had a fairly common-sense answer.

"Me and my family kind of all met up and basically made a business decision to prepare myself for the next stage," Lewis said, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Without a shot at a national championship on the line, it's perhaps more surprising that more Alabama players didn't skip the Citrus Bowl.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love isn't viewed as a can't-miss prospect like LSU's Joe Burrow seems to be. He probably won't be going No. 1 overall, but that has its advantages. Unlike Burrow, Love has a good chance to land on a strong NFL roster.

This is what transpired with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 draft. The Chiefs were coming off a 12-4 season with Alex Smith at the helm but still traded up to take Mahomes 10th overall.

That proved to be a brilliant decision, as Mahomes is now arguably the best quarterback in football, and the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.

Love has a long way to go before he can be compared to Mahomes, but he does possess many intriguing traits that suggest he can be an NFL star. His athleticism and accuracy while on the move can be huge assets at the next level.

If Love doesn't land with a playoff-ready team, he'll have a good chance to have some of the same early success that Mahomes has enjoyed.