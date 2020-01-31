Australian Open 2020 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

TPN/Getty Images

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on first-time finalist Dominic Thiem in Sunday's 2020 Australian Open final.

Second seed Djokovic saw off Roger Federer in the semis to book his place in the men's showpiece at Melbourne Park.

Thiem, meanwhile, followed up his quarter-final win over top seed Rafael Nadal by beating Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Here are the scheduling and viewing details for what should be a fascinating clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open Final: Thiem vs. Djokovic

Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 8:30 a.m. (GMT), 3:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), ESPN App (U.S.)

Djokovic does not lose Australian Open finals.

His seven titles have come from seven appearances in the tournament finale in Melbourne, with four of his triumphs coming against Andy Murray, two against Nadal and one, his first in 2008, against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Thiem is likely to become the fourth man beaten by Djokovic in an Australian Open final, but the Austrian No. 5 seed has performed superbly at this year's tournament.

Five of his last six sets won against Nadal and Zverev have been in tiebreaks, a good indication that he can handle pressure on the biggest of stages.

The 26-year-old also has a decent career record against Djokovic, winning four of their 10 meetings, including both of the last two.

But at the business end of the Australian Open, the Serb is all but unbeatable. Along with never losing a final in Melbourne, he is also unbeaten in semi-finals, and his performance against Federer was one of a man in supreme form.

The Swiss icon looked to blast Djokovic away with a fast start which had him serving for the first set at 5-3 ahead.

It was to no avail, though, as Djokovic broke back, won the ensuing tiebreak 7-1 and was in complete control for the remaining two sets.

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

That was against Federer, a veteran of 46 previous Grand Slam semi-finals and a six-time Australian Open champion.

Thiem may have beaten Nadal on his way to the 2020 final, but the Australian Open has never been the Spaniard's favourite tournament, his sole win in Melbourne coming in 2009.

For Djokovic, Rod Laver Arena is a home from home. Like Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier or Federer on Centre Court, it is a place where he expects to win.

For Thiem, an Australian Open final is uncharted territory, and he could hardly have picked a tougher opponent.

The last time there was a new Grand Slam winner on the men's singles tour was when Marin Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open.

Since then, Djokovic, 32, has added nine more major titles to his tally.

The dominance of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic will end at some point, and Thiem could be the man to eventually break their stranglehold on men's tennis. But it will not be on Sunday.