49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 54 Start Time, Prop Odds and Pick

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are listed as the Super Bowl LIV favorite, but there are some concerns about how they will start.

Andy Reid's team conceded 31 first-quarter points to the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and if that occurs again, the San Francisco 49ers may be in a position to dictate the pace of the contest.

The early-game success could also play a role in which prop bets you chose for the NFL's championship tilt. One of the Chiefs' biggest defensive weaknesses could also be exploited to help you win money off player props Sunday.

But the AFC champion still has Patrick Mahomes at its disposal, and if he plays up to his potential, he could not only win you money on prop bets but also lead the Chiefs to a title.

Super Bowl 54 Information

Date: Sunday, February 2

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City (-1.5); Over/Under: 54.5

Best Prop Bets

1st Team To Score 10 or More Points

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Based off the two playoff games both teams have played, the safer bet appears to be on the 49ers to hit double digits first.

In the divisional round, the Chiefs buried themselves in a 24-point hole before reversing their fortunes and beating the Texans. A week later, they allowed the Titans to rack up a 10-0 lead on a Greg Joseph field goal and Derrick Henry touchdown run.

Conversely, the 49ers were the first side to reach 10 points against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Tevin Coleman put them in the lead for good with a second-quarter touchdown scamper in the divisional round, and the NFC champion took a 27-0 advantage into halftime of the NFC Championship Game.

Those trends could be thrown away at Hard Rock Stadium, but based off the recent knowledge we have, the 49ers seem like the better bet to hit 10 points first.

Both sides are listed at -110 (bet $110 to win $100) on this prop at Caesars, so whichever way you lean, you could get some value.

George Kittle Receiving Yards (Over 76.5)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

George Kittle has not put up massive numbers in the postseason because of San Francisco's commitment to running the ball.

The tight end has 35 receiving yards on four receptions over the past two games, but those totals could increase against a Kansas City defense that was susceptible to conceding high totals to players at his position.

During the regular season, the Chiefs were tied for the third-most receptions allowed to tight ends with 96 and the fifth-highest yardage total at 961.

That could be a good sign for Kittle, who had 299 receiving yards in his final three regular-season outings against the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers could be forced to throw more Sunday since the Chiefs held both postseason foes under 100 rushing yards. If that is the case, Kittle could be Jimmy Garoppolo's main target, as he was thrown to five or more times on 13 occasions.

The 26-year-old has 11 performances with five or more receptions and seven games with over his set receiving yards total of 76.5.

Patrick Mahomes Touchdown Passes (Over 2.5)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Mahomes is expected to be the main figure of the Kansas City offense, no matter what happens at the start of the game.

The third-year signal-caller out of Texas Tech has attempted 30 or more passes in all but three of his starts, and in one of the exceptions, he threw 29 balls. Mahomes also has nine multi-touchdown performances through the air, seven of which featured three or more scoring plays.

He went 23-for-35 in both playoff victories and totaled eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. That is a good sign for Mahomes' over of 2.5 aerial scores for Sunday's game.

A few factors could help him to hit the total, including the protection he gets from the offensive line, which allowed three sacks in the previous four games. Kansas City's depth at wide receiver through Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman could also help him to spread the ball around to earn more shots at finding the end zone.

Mahomes also has Travis Kelce to utilize in the passing attack, and he could be critical in the red zone to exploit size advantages against some of San Francisco's defensive backs. Since the Kansas City quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in three of his four playoff contests, the over feels like the better wager here.

Super Bowl Pick

Kansas City (-1.5)

Kansas City has shown the ability to break down the field on quick possessions and threaten opposing secondaries with a wide array of talent.

The Chiefs' abundance of weapons could be too much for San Francisco's secondary to handle, as Hill and Hardman have breakout speed, Watkins can challenge players in one-on-one matchups and Kelce is able to move the ball after catches with his physicality.

Keeping Mahomes upright will also play a major role in Kansas City's success, as they have conceded more than two sacks once since Week 10.

The AFC champion could contain San Francisco's rushing attack since it has held the past six opponents under 110 ground yards.

If both sets of interior linemen thrive once again, Kansas City could win and cover the spread as a small favorite.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.