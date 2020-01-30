Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs TV Schedule, Commercials and Start Time

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, millions of Americans are going to be in the same place—parked in front of their TV watching Super Bowl LIV.

Last year, 98.2 million people tuned in for the Super Bowl, according to Gary Levin of USA Today. And while that was an 11-year low for the game, it's still a lot of people. Plus, there will be even more watching the game in sports bars or other public venues.

This season, it's Fox's turn to broadcast the game, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handling the commentary.

Here's everything else you need to know for this year's Super Bowl broadcast, including what to expect from the commercials, which are always a popular aspect of the biggest game of the NFL season.

Super Bowl LIV Schedule

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Commercials

In order to air a Super Bowl commercial, companies had to dish out a lot of money this year. According to Sheila Dang of Reuters, a 30-second spot cost up to $5.6 million.

As for which companies to expect commercials from, a lot of them will be courtesy of the usual suspects.

Budweiser typically has had some of the more popular Super Bowl advertisements, and the beer brand will be back with a noteworthy commercial again this year. For Super Bowl LIV, it is airing an ad featuring the "typical American" that highlights all types of people who live in the United States.

Ahead of the game, Budweiser has already shared the commercial on its official Twitter account.

Other companies will feature celebrity appearances in a bid to garner attention for their advertisements. This year, that includes a pair of snack foods, with Cheetos (MC Hammer) and Doritos (Lil Nas X) both going for famous rappers—albeit from much different generations—to provide the humor in their commercial.

Pringles will also have a presence during the Super Bowl, but it went with an ad based on the popular animated show Rick and Morty for its commercial.

Of course, another form of advertisement that will show up during the Super Bowl is movie trailers. In the past, major films have been featured in commercials during the big game, and there's a chance that happens again this year. Universal and Disney both have several releases coming up that they may want to promote to the huge audience.

The 2020 presidential election will also have a presence during the Super Bowl commercial breaks, with campaign ads for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg set to air.

One thing is for certain—there are going to be a lot of commercials. Bovada currently has the over/under line for total number of ads during the broadcast at 92.5. So, if you're feeling confident, there's also the potential to cash in with a prop bet.